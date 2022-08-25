Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

School districts have races with no challengers

Candidates qualify for Nov. 8 ballot in numerous special districts

 
Last updated 8/24/2022 at 7:07pm



Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

There is a local school district race with no candidates for the Nov. 8 general election. That’s the case in Area 2 of the Fallbrook Union High School District. Incumbent Diane Summers decided not to seek another term – as did incumbents Lita Tabish and Elana Sterling – and even with the filing period extended an extra five days, no one filed papers with the county Registrar of Voters by the Aug. 17 deadline.

A political organizer explained the dearth of candidates in Area 2 is because most of the geographic area includes Camp Pendleton. Many m...



