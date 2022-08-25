Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Senate approves Atkins' bill allowing nurse practitioners to perform abortions

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/30/2022 at 10:13pm



SAN DIEGO - A bill by Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins, D-San Diego, to allow qualified nurse practitioners to perform first-

trimester abortions without a supervising physician was approved by the state Senate today.'

Senate Bill 1375 follows work Atkins did in 2013 on Assembly Bill 154, which allows nurse practitioners to provide first-trimester abortions under

the supervision of a doctor. In 2020, Assemblyman Jim Wood, D-Santa Rosa, authored AB 890, which created opportunities for qualifying nurse practitioners to provide patient care without doctor supervision.

SB 1375, if signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, would unite the two laws by ``allowing qualified nurse practitioners to perform first trimester abortions

within the scope of their clinical and professional education and training without the supervision of a physician,'' a statement from Atkins' office read.

``By expanding the number of nurse practitioners who can perform first trimester abortions, SB 1375 would give more people the ability to get the

timely, essential care they need from a provider they know and trust,'' Atkins said after the 31-9 vote sent SB 1375 to Newsom's desk.

San Diego County Republican Senators Pat Bates and Brian Jones voted no on the bill, while Democrat Ben Hueso voted yes.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 08/31/2022 14:25