Smoke seen locally is from Border Fire

UPDATE: There is no fire on Pendleton. The Castaic FIre is still active, but the smoke in San Diego County is all from the Border 32 Fire.

There is smoke being reported from Rainbow and Fallbrook. NCFPD PIO John Choi says there are no fires locally, however, there is smoke being pushed up the I-15 corridor from the 4,243 acre Border 32 Fire. There is also a fire burning on Camp Pendleton, but there is no threat to Fallbrook or Bonsall. "We have two engines as part of strike teams on the Border Fire."