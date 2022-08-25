It's the first week of school and with it comes mixed emotions: gladness that school is back in session, and concern for our "kids." Getting our children safely to and from school can be challenging given the increased traffic and uncertainty of "what to do" and "where to go."

Fortunately, we have a very caring group of senior citizens who volunteer to help with the confusion by directing traffic. Unfortunately not everyone is appreciative. I suggest that we all take a good look at how lucky we are to have help and offer a little less attitude and a little more gratitude to the folks who care about our children and their safety.

A "Thank You" would be a good start.

Jan Owen