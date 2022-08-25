Speaking out at forum worked

A few months ago there was an on-line forum sponsored by Supervisor Desmond's office providing an opportunity for Fallbrook residents to weigh in on the subject of law enforcement in our community. In addition to Supervisor Desmond, there were representatives from the San Diego District Attorney, San Diego County Sheriff, and California Highway Patrol.

Some might be skeptical about the effectiveness of these sorts of activities and figure it matters not whether one participates. I participated and said I thought there was an increased need for a law enforcement presence on South Mission to help control speeding drivers.

Since that time, I've seen the Highway Patrol performing traffic enforcement at different times of the day but especially during evening hours when people get off work and are in a hurry to get out of town.

So, in my opinion, participating worked. Thank you for the increased patrol. Others should consider participating in these sort of forums if one has thoughts about what is being discussed. Give your voice a chance to be heard.

Steven Smith