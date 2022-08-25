'2022 Southwest Regional Economic Forecast' sees continued economic growth

UCR Professor Christopher Thornberg guest speaker

Dr. Christopher Thornberg walks to the stage as he is introduced for his presentation at the 2022 Southwest Regional Economic Forecast at South Coast Winery in Temecula, Aug. 18. Valley News/Shane Gibson photo

Tony Ault

Staff Writer

The Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the UC Riverside School of Business Center for Economic Forecasting presented their annual forecast for Southwest Riverside County on Aug. 18th. City officials, business owners and educators focused their attention first on video presentations from each of the five City Managers touting the successes of each of their cities, and then listened to a University of California, Riverside economic forecaster predicting more prosperous years in southwest Riverside County. The Southwest County Association of Realtor...