Village News

Algae bloom prompts 'no swimming' alert at Lake Elsinore

 
Last updated 8/24/2022 at 5:15pm

An algae bloom consisting of Cyanobacteria in Lake Elsinore that is toxic to humans and can be fatal to dogs has prompted the city of Lake Elsinore to close the lake for all recreational activities until further notice. Valley News/Shane Gibson photo

City News Service

An algae bloom in Lake Elsinore prompted the city and state to suspend all recreational activity until further notice to minimize exposure to the green slime Friday, Aug. 19.

According to the California Water Resources Control Board, the bloom appeared last week and poses a potential health threat to people and pets.

"No swimming" signs have been posted around the water, with additional warnings not to let dogs drink from the lake or eat scum washing up on shore, officials said.

The closure includes boating and fishing.

"Do not eat fish or shellfish from the water,"'...



