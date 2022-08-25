California desert parks work to repair flood damage

In this photo provided by Mike Gauthier, recent rains have enabled many species of plant life to green up, allowing wildlife such as the desert tortoise to come out and forage on the abundant food supply Friday, Aug. 12, in the Mojave National Preserve. Timelines for repair of flash flood damage to roads in California's vast desert wilderness parks are being extended even as monsoonal rains cause new problems along with unseasonal plant and animal activity. AP photo/Mike Gauthier photo

The Associated Press

Timelines for repair of flash flood damage to roads in California's vast desert wilderness parks are being extended even as monsoonal rains cause new problems along with unseasonal plant and animal activity.

Joshua Tree National Park was hit Tuesday, Aug. 16, by a massive rainstorm concentrated in the southern area of the park and road crews were working to assess and repair damage that closed several roads, a statement said Wednesday, Aug. 17.

It was the second deluge there this month. The southern side of Joshua Tree was evacuated and roads closed when flooding hit...