California desert parks work to repair flood damage
Last updated 8/24/2022 at 5:13pm
The Associated Press
Timelines for repair of flash flood damage to roads in California's vast desert wilderness parks are being extended even as monsoonal rains cause new problems along with unseasonal plant and animal activity.
Joshua Tree National Park was hit Tuesday, Aug. 16, by a massive rainstorm concentrated in the southern area of the park and road crews were working to assess and repair damage that closed several roads, a statement said Wednesday, Aug. 17.
It was the second deluge there this month. The southern side of Joshua Tree was evacuated and roads closed when flooding hit...
