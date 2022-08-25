DEA recognizes National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day

WASHINGTON – The Drug Enforcement Administration recognized National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day Sunday, Aug. 21, by joining the many voices dedicated to educating the public on the serious dangers of fentanyl poisoning from fake pills and other illicit drugs.

DEA supports the efforts of several organizations – including the Alexander Neville Foundation, Blue Plaid Society, Facing Fentanyl, Voices for Awareness, V.O.I.D., and others – to amplify nationwide efforts to increase awareness of the highly addictive and dangerous drugs containing fentanyl that continue driving th...