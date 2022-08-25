Deputy DA Tafreshi to speak at anti-human trafficking collaborative meeting

VISTA – Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland will host the North County Anti-Human Trafficking Collaborative meeting Thursday, Sept. 1, 9 a.m., at United Methodist Church of Vista's Fellowship Hall at 490 S. Melrose Ave.

The guest speaker is Deputy District Attorney Brooke Tafreshi, Community Partnership Prosecutor assigned to North County San Diego, who will speak about the new Family Justice Center, “One Safe Place,” that opened in San Marcos in July. The event is free to the public, and coffee and pastries will be provided. Registration is optional at https://...