The TrueCare & Lennar Foundation Health Center at Casa de Amparo is now open

New 600-square-foot facility will serve resident girls ages 12 to 18 and their children affected by child abuse or neglect

The ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration for the new TrueCare & Lennar Foundation Health Center at Casa de Amparo, included from left, Sara Sanchez, lead care coordinator for Casa de Amparo; Rebecca Jones, San Marcos Mayor; Michael Barnett, CEO of Casa de Amparo; Ryan Green, San Diego Division President for Lennar; Michelle D. Gonzalez, president and CEO of TrueCare and Jim Desmond, District 5 San Diego County Supervisor. Village News/Courtesy photo

SAN MARCOS – Casa de Amparo, a leader in treating and preventing child abuse and neglect in San Diego County, in partnership with TrueCare, a non-profit community health center, and Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced the grand opening of the TrueCare & Lennar Foundation Health Center at Casa de Amparo at a ribbon cutting ceremony, Aug. 11.

Situated on the site of Casa de Amparo's Casa Kids campus, the 600-square-foot health center serves the resident girls ages 12 to 18 years old and their children who have been traumatized by severe child abuse or neglect.

T...