Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Liberty Forever wins as also eligible

 
Last updated 8/24/2022 at 5:53pm

Liberty Forever and jockey Florent Geroux lead the third race at Del Mar, Aug. 18, from start to finish. Village News/Benoit Photos photo

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Perhaps the biggest challenge for San Luis Rey Training Center gelding Liberty Forever winning the third race Aug. 18 at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club was being entered in the race.

In horse racing, "also eligible" is the term used for an alternate who can be in the race if one of the horses in a full field is scratched. When Silent Heat was scratched for veterinary reasons, Liberty Forever gained entry into the five-furlong race for California-bred horses 3 years old and upward who had never won a race. Liberty Forever and jockey Florent Geroux led through...



