Liberty Forever wins as also eligible

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Perhaps the biggest challenge for San Luis Rey Training Center gelding Liberty Forever winning the third race Aug. 18 at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club was being entered in the race.

In horse racing, "also eligible" is the term used for an alternate who can be in the race if one of the horses in a full field is scratched. When Silent Heat was scratched for veterinary reasons, Liberty Forever gained entry into the five-furlong race for California-bred horses 3 years old and upward who had never won a race. Liberty Forever and jockey Florent Geroux led through...