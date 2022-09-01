All invited to Care-Rite's Workshop Open House

FALLBROOK – Care-Rite is holding a Workshop Open House, Sept. 9, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 115 W. Aviation Road. Refreshments will be provided and the first 10 guests will receive a tie-dye shirt, a product of the Tie-Dye Shirts micro-business.

All are welcome to tour the newly established Care-Rite Workshop and see how the Care-Rite Micro-Business Program benefits adults with intellectual disabilities.

RSVP to Joyce Meeks to [email protected] or 951-691-2278.

Submitted by Care-Rite.