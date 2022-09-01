Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

All invited to Care-Rite's Workshop Open House

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 9/1/2022 at 3:02pm



FALLBROOK – Care-Rite is holding a Workshop Open House, Sept. 9, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 115 W. Aviation Road. Refreshments will be provided and the first 10 guests will receive a tie-dye shirt, a product of the Tie-Dye Shirts micro-business.

All are welcome to tour the newly established Care-Rite Workshop and see how the Care-Rite Micro-Business Program benefits adults with intellectual disabilities.

RSVP to Joyce Meeks to [email protected] or 951-691-2278.

Submitted by Care-Rite.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021