BUSD authorizes bids for BHS/SMS fence

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Bonsall Unified School District board approved the advertisement for bid to construct a fence around the campus shared by Bonsall High School and Sullivan Middle School.

The board voted 5-0 Aug. 17 to authorize the advertising for bidders for the construction of the school security fencing project.

“A very exciting thing,” said BUSD superintendent Joseph Clevenger.

Currently, the middle school and high school can be accessed from the south, west, and east portions of the school grounds. The fencing will filter visitors to a single point where sc...