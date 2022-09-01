Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Community to choose winners in the 'Honoring our Heroes' art competition

 
Last updated 9/1/2022 at 3:10pm

"Standing in the Gap" by artist Mike Adams is one of the entries in the 2019 Honoring Our Heroes art contest presented by Fallbrook Propane Gas Company. This year's art entries are on view at the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce office. Village News/ Shane Gibson photo

FALLBROOK – The community is invited to visit the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce office to view the fifth annual exhibition and art competition "Honoring Our Heroes." Fallbrook Propane Gas Company is the competition sponsor.

Visitors to the chamber can vote until Sept. 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The chamber office is located at 111 South Main Avenue.

The winners will be announced and awards presented during a reception at the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce office, Saturday, Sept. 10.

Entry fees from the competition will benefit the Fallbrook Food Pantry.

For more information, contact event coordinator Anita Kimzey at 714-222-2462 or [email protected]

Submitted by Anita Kimzey, event coordinator.

 

