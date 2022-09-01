Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FCPG expresses support for traffic measures

 
Last updated 9/1/2022 at 4:49pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Fallbrook Community Planning Group heard requests for traffic safety measures Aug. 15 and expressed support for all three requests.

The planning group’s 13-0 vote, with Lee DeMeo absent and one vacancy, provided official planning group support for a stop sign on Morro Road at Palomino Road, a stop sign or other traffic calming device on Gird Road near Monserate Winery and Laketree Drive, and a traffic calming measure on South Wisconsin Avenue.

“We will ask the county to look into this and see if they can come up with some solutions,” said planning...



