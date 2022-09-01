FCPG expresses support for traffic measures
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
The Fallbrook Community Planning Group heard requests for traffic safety measures Aug. 15 and expressed support for all three requests.
The planning group’s 13-0 vote, with Lee DeMeo absent and one vacancy, provided official planning group support for a stop sign on Morro Road at Palomino Road, a stop sign or other traffic calming device on Gird Road near Monserate Winery and Laketree Drive, and a traffic calming measure on South Wisconsin Avenue.
“We will ask the county to look into this and see if they can come up with some solutions,” said planning...
