Foundation board revises mission statement to benefit the B&GC

The board members of the Boys & Girls Club of Fallbrook Foundation includes, from left, Jon Frandell, Mike Edelstein, Becky Schmad, Dale Mitchell, Allison Barclay, Mike Stromsoe, Chad Wauschek and Chris Bouse. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Boys & Girls Club of Fallbrook Foundation had a strategic planning meeting Aug. 18. Local community leaders agreed on a new mission statement, "Raise funds to enable young people to reach their full potential through supporting the Boys & Girls Club of North County."

They are also adopting the club's tagline, "Great Futures start here." The meeting adopted a streamline structure with a strategic partnership with Legacy Endowment, the community foundation. New officers and roles were agreed upon.

The foundation has three ways to support the club: current donation...