Foundation board revises mission statement to benefit the B&GC
Last updated 9/1/2022 at 5:11pm
FALLBROOK – The Boys & Girls Club of Fallbrook Foundation had a strategic planning meeting Aug. 18. Local community leaders agreed on a new mission statement, "Raise funds to enable young people to reach their full potential through supporting the Boys & Girls Club of North County."
They are also adopting the club's tagline, "Great Futures start here." The meeting adopted a streamline structure with a strategic partnership with Legacy Endowment, the community foundation. New officers and roles were agreed upon.
The foundation has three ways to support the club: current donation...
