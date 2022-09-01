How you can reduce home buying stress

Knowing your needs and deal breakers – and communicating them to your Realtor early on – is critical to a hassle-free process in buying a home. Village News/Metro photo

Jane Kepley

Special to the Village News

Buying a home can be stressful (especially in a hot market).

But you're in luck: There are ways to combat any worries you have and make home buying a more enjoyable journey.

Are you getting ready to purchase a home? Want to ease the stress of it all? Here are four strategies that could help.

1. Prep your finances early. Having your finances in order can help make the process significantly smoother. You should have plenty saved up for your down payment and closing costs and be sure to gather all the documentation you'll need to apply for a mortgag...