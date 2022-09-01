How you can reduce home buying stress
Last updated 9/1/2022 at 4:50pm
Jane Kepley
Special to the Village News
Buying a home can be stressful (especially in a hot market).
But you're in luck: There are ways to combat any worries you have and make home buying a more enjoyable journey.
Are you getting ready to purchase a home? Want to ease the stress of it all? Here are four strategies that could help.
1. Prep your finances early. Having your finances in order can help make the process significantly smoother. You should have plenty saved up for your down payment and closing costs and be sure to gather all the documentation you'll need to apply for a mortgag...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)