Rainbow MWD approves easement quitclaim

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

In 1990, a utility easement over two Via Puerta del Sol parcels was recorded. The Rainbow Municipal Water District no longer believes that easement is needed and, on July 26, the Rainbow board approved a quitclaim of that easement.

The 4-0 board vote, with Michael Mack absent, authorizes the execution of quitclaim deeds associated with the easement. The board also made a determination that the action was not a project subject to California Environmental Act review, although if the property is developed that project may be subject to CEQA.

“There’s no re...