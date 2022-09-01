Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Republican Women to hear about Independent Learning Academy

 
Last updated 9/1/2022 at 3:10pm



FALLBROOK – The Republican Women of California – Fallbrook club’s guest speaker for Friday, Sept. 9 will be Leslie Russell, the founder of the ILA (Independent Learning Academy). The meeting will take place at the Historic Mission Theater, 231 North Main.

Doors will open at 9:30 a.m., with the meeting starting at 10:00. Cost is $10 and does not include brunch. RSVP no later than Monday. Sept. 5, to Carol Shrider, 916-300-3604 or [email protected]

Submitted by Republican Women of California – Fallbrook.

 

