Scarecrow workshops scheduled for September

The Wizard of Oz Munchkins are three of the new scarecrows made by the ScareCREW for October's Scarecrow Days.

FALLBROOK – The Munchkins are dressed and ready to join the other Wizard of Oz characters on Ace Hardware's rooftop for Fallbrook Scarecrow Days Oct. 1-31. New scarecrows, the Pillow Fight Kids, Harry Potter, Tin Can Man and several others are finished in time to make room for scarecrow building workshops.

The ScareCREW invites businesses, community groups or individuals to the

workshops to join the fun, help create tourism and community spirit. Create, buy, rent or partner a scarecrow. The workshops have kits, equipment, supplies and design elements needed to help create any type of scarecrow.

Dates for workshops are on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays Sept. 1-3, Sept. 8-10, Sept. 15-17, Sept. 22-24. Hours are 9 am. to 12 p.m. at 300 N. Brandon Road, unit 6. To reserve a date and time, contact Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce. Time slots for larger groups can also be arranged through the Chamber.

For businesses or residents who do not have time to build their own scarecrow, the ScareCREW has many scarecrows to rent or buy. Choices include new unique and original scarecrows as well as the favorites.

If competing, the categories are: Reduce, reuse, recycle; Funniest/humor, WOW factor, Promoting business, Artistic merit, Pop culture, Traditional scarecrow, Kids (made by youth group or family), and Iconic. Or consider registering your scarecrow for viewing.

Workshop reservations, contest and participant forms and rental forms are available to download or pick up at https://www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org/.

Scarecrow Days Kids Corner starts Sept. 1 at the Farmers Market every Saturday through Oct. 15.

Submitted by BJ Maus and the ScareCREW.