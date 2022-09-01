Women's brunch includes fashion show

The Fallbrook Women's Connection brunch fashion show, Sept. 16, will feature clothes from Honey Boutique in Bonsall.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Women's Connection invites all women to attend a fashion show and brunch in the ballroom of the Beverly Mansion at the Grand Tradition and Estates, Friday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to noon, doors open at 9:30 a.m.

Honey Boutique owner Alison Jarnagan and her children are seen at the grand opening of the store.

The fashion show, sponsored by Alison Jarnagan, owner and proprietor of Honey Boutique clothing store in the Bonsall Center will include models wearing beautiful fashions and accessories from this timeless, feminine and stylish boutique.

The inspirational speaker, Teresa Daniels, will relate a "rags to riches" story with a surprise ending.

The cost per ticket is $30, cash or check, which includes brunch prepared by the Grand Tradition, 220 Grand Tradition Way near the Econo Lodge. Free child care will be provided for younger children with reservations.

Reservations are encouraged. To make a reservation, call Ginny at 760-723-3633 or email [email protected] Sponsored by Stonecroft.

