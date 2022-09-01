Pala Casino presents the Steve Miller Band Oct. 2

PALA – Pala Casino Spa Resort is excited to present guitarist, multi-platinum-selling singer-songwriter, bandleader, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, and Songwriters Hall of Fame electee Steve Miller Sunday, Oct. 2, performing live outdoors at the Starlight Theater.

Miller was a mainstay of the San Francisco music scene that upended American culture in the late '60s. With albums like “Children of the Future,” ”Sailor” and “Brave New World,” Miller perfected a psychedelic blues sound that drew on the deepest sources of American roots music and simultaneously articulated a c...