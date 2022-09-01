Theatre Talk: Readings, Bollywood and a comedian

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal

Special to The Village news

Broadway San Diego at 3651 Fourth Ave. is running "Disney's Lion King" until Sept. 11, Jerry Seinfeld on Sept. 16, followed by "Cats," Sept. 27 through Oct. 2. Don't miss out on any of these great shows. For more information, call 619-564-3000, visit https://www.broadwaysd.com/ or email [email protected]

Tickets are always a bargain at the California Center for the Arts at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. Coming Sept. 2 is "Piano Men – Beatles Edition" for a few nights before "Ain't Misbehavin'" on Sept. 23 until Oct. 8.For t...