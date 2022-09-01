Pediatric headache is a common issue

Victoria Karian, CPNP-PC, a 42-year veteran of pediatric medicine, has 12 years of experience focusing on inpatient pediatric pain and outpatient headache management. Village News/Courtesy photo

Shelby Ramsey

Special to the Village News

Parents typically strive to keep their children as healthy as possible, but even the most proactive find various situations can necessitate a visit to the doctor's office. Painful headaches are one of those.

"Headache and migraine are in the top 5 diagnoses presenting in the pediatric primary care office," said Victoria Karian, CPNP-PC, a 42-year veteran of pediatric medicine. "Incidence of migraine in children is reported at 9 to 10%."

Karian has worked at Boston Children's Hospital for 25 years, with 12 years focusing on inpatient pediatric...