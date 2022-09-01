Blanket project donates crocheted prayer pockets

FALLBROOK – A few members of the Fallbrook Blanket Project presented their hand crocheted "prayer pockets" filled with little prayers to Pastor Steve Slater of Living Waters Church in July. The prayer pockets were to be distributed to church members.

For the past year, Pastor Slater has welcomed the FBP to meet every Monday morning in the church vestibule, something for which the group is most grateful as they continue to meet weekly. This group previously met at the Fallbrook Library until it closed due to covid.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Blanket Project.

