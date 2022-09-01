Car club donates to senior meal programs
FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Vintage Car Club recently made a donation to the Fallbrook Senior Center, to its senior lunch and home-delivered meals programs.
The FVCC uses proceeds from its annual car show to support local groups and programs such as schools, senior community outreach programs, sports programs, military families, and other worthy local causes that work to keep the community thriving.
FVCC also has a scholarship program for seniors at Fallbrook High which donates funds to selected individuals by semester as they progress to their selected post-high school education.
