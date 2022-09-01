Car club donates to senior meal programs

Fallbrook Vintage Car Club board member Gloria Andrews, second from right, presents a donation check to Fallbrook Senior Center Board President Nicki Williams. To the left is Jack Schirmer, board secretary (with his Car Show T-Shirt on display), Susie Gonzalves, executive director, and Richard West on the right. This donation will help the senior center feed many needy seniors a hot meal in-person at the center or delivered to residences. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Vintage Car Club recently made a donation to the Fallbrook Senior Center, to its senior lunch and home-delivered meals programs.

The FVCC uses proceeds from its annual car show to support local groups and programs such as schools, senior community outreach programs, sports programs, military families, and other worthy local causes that work to keep the community thriving.

FVCC also has a scholarship program for seniors at Fallbrook High which donates funds to selected individuals by semester as they progress to their selected post-high school education.

