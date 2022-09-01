Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Changes 'in store' for Fallbrook Ace Hardware

Remodeling to better serve the community

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 9/1/2022 at 3:45pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

Fallbrook Ace Hardware Manager Kevin Coleman and assistant manager Tresa Yada celebrate the changes being made to the store to make room for new products.

FALLBROOK – Residents may have seen extensive construction and ongoing projects occurring at Fallbrook Ace Hardware over the past year and now the interior is the focus. During the months of August and September, the store is making room for thousands of new products and changes to the layout.

Fallbrook Ace Hardware offers new products outside and is making room for more inside the store.

New products will range across all departments and are focused on the local needs of Fallbrook customers including the Fallbrook Speed Shop, an extensive fastener destination that will be an awesome addition to the store.

Service and parking will not be affected during the remodel, and product will be available throughout. So, customers can ask any team member for help if they're not finding items where they "used" to be located.

This will be a terrific improvement for the store and the community, and the staff hopes everyone will come down to check out the progress.

For more information on the remodel, visit 640 S. Main Ave. or call 760-728-4265.

Submitted by Fallbrook Ace Hardware.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 09/02/2022 10:17