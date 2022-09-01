Changes 'in store' for Fallbrook Ace Hardware

Remodeling to better serve the community

Fallbrook Ace Hardware Manager Kevin Coleman and assistant manager Tresa Yada celebrate the changes being made to the store to make room for new products.

FALLBROOK – Residents may have seen extensive construction and ongoing projects occurring at Fallbrook Ace Hardware over the past year and now the interior is the focus. During the months of August and September, the store is making room for thousands of new products and changes to the layout.

Fallbrook Ace Hardware offers new products outside and is making room for more inside the store.

New products will range across all departments and are focused on the local needs of Fallbrook customers including the Fallbrook Speed Shop, an extensive fastener destination that will be an awesome addition to the store.

Service and parking will not be affected during the remodel, and product will be available throughout. So, customers can ask any team member for help if they're not finding items where they "used" to be located.

This will be a terrific improvement for the store and the community, and the staff hopes everyone will come down to check out the progress.

For more information on the remodel, visit 640 S. Main Ave. or call 760-728-4265.

Submitted by Fallbrook Ace Hardware.