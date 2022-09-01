Ortiz Construction given Rainbow MWD contract for Rainbow Water Quality Improvement Project

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Ortiz Corporation was awarded the Rainbow Municipal Water District contract to relocate water mains and service laterals as part of the Rainbow Water Quality Improvement Project.

Rainbow’s board voted 4-0 July 26, with Michael Mack absent, to approve a $839,850 contract with Ortiz Corporation, which is headquartered in National City.

The board action also acknowledged that the Rainbow board independently reviewed and considered the information of the environmental Mitigated Negative Declaration certified by the County of San Diego and that the Rainbow boa...