Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Power outages affect 1500 Fallbrook customers

 
Last updated 9/3/2022 at 8:30pm



At about 5:19 pm today, SDGE reported two circuits down in the area affecting a total of1500 customers. Both circuits are estimated to be back on by 8:30 pm this evening. In Fallbrook around Pala Mesa Resort/ Pala Mesa Village/ Bonsall/ Live Oak Park/ Winterwarm/ San Luis Rey Heights/ NE Fallbrook, there are 961 customers who lost power, while in the Northeast part of Fallbrook/DeLuz area lost 541 customers lost power.

Nearly 9,500 Customers Los Power In San Diego Area. The excessive heat today in the San Diego area prompted San Diego Gas & Electric to cut power to around 9,500 customers, according to City News Service.

 

