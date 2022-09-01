Senior center to celebrate Mexican Independence Day

FALLBROOK – Sept. 16 is Mexican Independence Day. This fiesta-friendly holiday celebrates Mexico’s declaration of independence from Spain in 1810.

This year, for the first time, the Fallbrook Senior Center will participate in celebrating Mexican Independence Day. During their regular lunch time, they will have Mariachi musicians and Folklorico dancers for entertainment. The menu will be tamales, beans, rice, and flan for dessert.

All are welcome to join them, Friday, Sept. 16; doors open at 10:30 a.m. and entertainment runs from 10:45 a.m. to noon. Lunch will be served at 11:15 a.m....