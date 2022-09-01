Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Senior center to celebrate Mexican Independence Day

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 9/1/2022 at 4:26pm



FALLBROOK – Sept. 16 is Mexican Independence Day. This fiesta-friendly holiday celebrates Mexico’s declaration of independence from Spain in 1810.

This year, for the first time, the Fallbrook Senior Center will participate in celebrating Mexican Independence Day. During their regular lunch time, they will have Mariachi musicians and Folklorico dancers for entertainment. The menu will be tamales, beans, rice, and flan for dessert.

All are welcome to join them, Friday, Sept. 16; doors open at 10:30 a.m. and entertainment runs from 10:45 a.m. to noon. Lunch will be served at 11:15 a.m....



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 09/02/2022 09:53