Re: 'America's Border Wall Part Three' [Village News, Maynard letter 8/18/22]

I will refer to the author of the subject letter above as simply “the author.” The author is “anxiously awaiting” my report on the “carnage” at our southern border. Sorry, I don’t report on things that don’t exist. Yes, our southern border is a problem: a problem that is being addressed.

Helpful hint: Just because Trump said it, doesn’t make it so. Also, among other things, Trump called the illegals crossing the border “animals, criminals, and rapists.” Again, not supported by the facts.

Here are some documented facts. “Compared to undocumented immigrants, U.S. citizens were twice as likely to be arrested for violent felonies in Texas from 2012 to 2018, two-and-a-half times more likely to be arrested for felony drug crimes, and over four times more likely to be arrested for felony property crimes, according to a study published by University of Wisconsin–Madison researchers in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. For citation, search on “Undocumented immigrants far less likely to commit crimes in U.S. than citizens.”

I still challenge the author’s figure of 30,000 Angel Moms and I also challenge his figure of 2,000 Americans killed annually by illegal immigrants. He claims those are “simply” facts. No government agency tracks those “statistics.” So what’s the source? Without a reputable source, they’re just numbers and an opinion.

The author also tries to save face on his erroneous depiction of Zarate’s accidental shooting of Steinle as homicide by repeating the Prosecutor’s argument and using the standard Republican tactic of character assassination, baselessly picturing the jurors as bearing false witness because of their political views. A cheap shot from a person whose hero is Donald Trump, the undisputed master of the lie and “the Big Lie.”

The author thinks he has a “gotcha” in Biden ordering the filling of some gaps in Trump’s southern border wall. Biden is completely justified in making this exception: “The area presents safety and life hazard risks for migrants attempting to cross into the United States where there is a risk of drownings and injuries from falls. This area also poses a life and safety risk to first responders and agents responding to incidents in this area.” (New York Post, 7/29/22) For citation, search on “White House to fill gaps in Trump’s border wall after Biden pledged not to build anymore.”

John H. Terrell