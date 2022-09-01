Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Sen. Bates' bill to expand protections for patients of rehabilitation programs signed into law

 
Last updated 9/1/2022



SACRAMENTO – Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) issued the following statement on SB 1165 being signed into law:

“I am thankful Governor Newsom signed Senate Bill 1165 into law. SB 1165 builds on the protections outlined under “Brandon’s Law” (2021) by ensuring patients are shielded from false and misleading statements on medical treatments or services offered by a certified drug and alcohol rehabilitation program. Families should be assured their loved ones are properly cared for as they begin their journey to recovery. Now that SB 1165 is law, I am hopeful more people will feel confident enough to enter treatment and overcome their addiction.”

Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) represents the 36th Senate District in the California Legislature, which covers South Orange County, North San Diego County, and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.

 

