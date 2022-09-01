Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

League championship, competitive games, goals of Warriors field hockey team

 
Last updated 9/1/2022 at 5:45pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Correspondent

Last year, Fallbrook High School’s field hockey team finished with a 7-17 record including a 2-1 win at Eastlake in the first round of the CIF Division I playoffs and a 4-0 loss to second-seeded La Costa Canyon in the CIF quarterfinals. Their+ 2-8 record in Palomar League games gave the Warriors fifth place in the six-team standings with three of the losses being by at least six goals. The 2021 deficiencies give Fallbrook coach Debbie Berg and her players achievement goals for 2022.

“Our goals actually are winning league and to be in every game, to...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

