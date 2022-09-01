Warriors begin tennis season with wins over Oceanside, Orange Glen

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School’s girls tennis team began the Warriors’ 2022 season Aug. 23 with an 11-7 home win against Oceanside, and Fallbrook then defeated Orange Glen by a 17-1 margin Aug. 25 in Fallbrook.

“It was about what I thought they would probably do,” said Fallbrook coach Bill Lenaway.

A high school tennis match consists of each of a school’s three singles players contesting sets against each of the other school’s singles players and each of a school’s three doubles teams facing each of the other school’s doubles tandems. A team thus mus...