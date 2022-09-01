Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Warriors begin tennis season with wins over Oceanside, Orange Glen

 
Last updated 9/1/2022 at 5:45pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School’s girls tennis team began the Warriors’ 2022 season Aug. 23 with an 11-7 home win against Oceanside, and Fallbrook then defeated Orange Glen by a 17-1 margin Aug. 25 in Fallbrook.

“It was about what I thought they would probably do,” said Fallbrook coach Bill Lenaway.

A high school tennis match consists of each of a school’s three singles players contesting sets against each of the other school’s singles players and each of a school’s three doubles teams facing each of the other school’s doubles tandems. A team thus mus...



