Warriors shut out Eagles for first football win of 2022

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The first win as a football head coach for Fallbrook coach Ross Johnson was a shutout.

Fallbrook faced Santa Fe Christian on the Eagles’ field Aug. 26 and prevailed by a 21-0 margin.

“It’s always good to get the first one under your belt,” Johnson said. The significance of a shutout win for Johnson is how well Fallbrook’s defense performed. “It’s always nice when the defense puts together an effort like that,” Johnson said. “They had a nice stand at the three-yard-line at the end of the game to keep a clean zero on the scoreboard.”

The g...