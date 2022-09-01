Warriors shut out Eagles for first football win of 2022
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
The first win as a football head coach for Fallbrook coach Ross Johnson was a shutout.
Fallbrook faced Santa Fe Christian on the Eagles’ field Aug. 26 and prevailed by a 21-0 margin.
“It’s always good to get the first one under your belt,” Johnson said. The significance of a shutout win for Johnson is how well Fallbrook’s defense performed. “It’s always nice when the defense puts together an effort like that,” Johnson said. “They had a nice stand at the three-yard-line at the end of the game to keep a clean zero on the scoreboard.”
The g...
