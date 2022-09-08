Fallbrook and Bonsall summer selling season ends with moderating real estate activity
Last updated 9/8/2022 at 12:06pm
FALLBROOK/BONSALL – Real estate activity here continued its second half tapering paced by a steady volume of available homes along with a dip in prices, Jerry Kalman, realtor® with HomeSmart Realty West, said Sept. 5.
During August, positive real estate activity in Fallbrook and Bonsall was concentrated among entry-level and mid-market homes as some buyers rushed to lock in rising mortgage rates.
In August, selling prices averaged $874,000, 9% below July but 4% higher than August 2021. Selling volume at 65 properties was slightly more than the prior month but one third less than in A...
