FUESD Superintendent named 2022-2023 Exemplary Woman in Education Award Winner

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Union Elementary School District is honored to announce FUESD Superintendent Dr. Candace Singh has been chosen for the 2022-2023 Exemplary Woman in Education Award by the Association of California School Administrators. Countless female leaders from across the state of California were nominated and considered for this prestigious award.

The Exemplary Woman in Education Award was created to highlight a female leader in California who has shown a passion for education, advocated for the value of public schools and demonstrated effective crisis leadership during unprece...