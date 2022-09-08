Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Middle colleges give high schoolers a head start in higher education

 
Last updated 9/8/2022 at 12:14pm

Palomar College's innovative partnerships with three local school districts have students earning college credits before they even graduate high school. Village News/Courtesy photo

NORTH SAN DIEGO COUNTY – From Escondido to Rancho Bernardo to Fallbrook, three unique and innovative partnerships are bringing college classes to high school students within the Palomar Community College District.

Known as "middle college" or "early college," the programs are blazing a new path from high school to 4-year institutions by reaching students long before they would ordinarily begin taking college classes.

"We are so proud of our middle and early college partnerships, and of what these unique high schools are doing for students in our district –many of whom will choose to pur...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

