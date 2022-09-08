Please help us find Teddy!

Teddy is a large, red and white, 2-year-old husky, who went missing July 31, 2022 around 1 p.m. from Canyon Vista Drive in Fallbrook.

His fluffy coat is reddish brown and has markings that surround his face. His face is completely white fur. He was wearing an E-Collar and is not chipped.

We hired a bloodhound and pet detective to track his scent. We got 2.5 miles away from our home and then the hound was unable to pick up his scent in a safe location. Our best bet is that he got to the Santa Margarita River and was picked up by a local who has saved him from the shelter.

If you have any possible sightings, please contact 760-224-5514. Thank you.