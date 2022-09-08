Rainbow MWD approves groundwater development study contract
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
The Rainbow Municipal Water District awarded Hoch Consulting a contract to evaluate groundwater recharge return flow from the Lower San Luis Rey Valley Groundwater Basin.
Rainbow’s board voted 4-0 July 26, with Michael Mack absent, to award a professional services contract to Hoch Consulting for $600,000. The board also made findings that the contract and study itself would not constitute a project subject to California Environmental Quality Act review, although any implementation of groundwater development would likely be subject to CEQA.
