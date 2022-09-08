Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

Registration now open for chamber charity golf tournament

 
Last updated 9/8/2022 at 11:39am



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce wants all golfers to know that they can register today for the chamber’s Annual Charity Golf Tournament at Pala Mesa Resort, scheduled for Friday, Oct. 14. All the fun starts midday, with check-in at 11 a.m. and shotgun start at 1 p.m.

Tournament play is enhanced by lunch, an opportunity drawing, contests on the course and golf awards. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Fallbrook Food Pantry, a local nonprofit that provides food, education and so much more for those in need.

The Putting Contest will be coordinated by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library to provide additional funds to the food pantry.

Several sponsorships are being offered, including the opportunity to sponsor a veteran to play. For more information regarding the tournament, to donate or sign up to play, contact the Fallbrook Chamber office at 760-728-5845 or online at http://www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.

 

