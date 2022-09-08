REINS Country Hoedown set for Oct.

FALLBROOK – REINS Therapeutic Horsemanship Program announces the 26th anniversary of its Annual Country Hoedown presented by The Donegan Burns Foundation. The event will take place Oct. 8, from 4-10 p.m. at 4461 S. Mission Road.

The REINS Country Hoedown is its largest fundraiser of the year. The evening includes a BBQ Dinner catered by Firehouse Que and Brew, live entertainment by The Clay Colton Band, a raffle, carnival games, silent auction, and riding demonstrations by REINS students.

Tickets prices for the Hoedown are: General $100; Kids (12 and under) $35; Military and Seniors (62 and up) $85; and Family Pack (includes two Adult and two Kid Tickets): $235.

The silent auction items are donated by businesses in the community. Auction items range from an amazing hotel/resort experience, autographed items, wine, gift certificates to local restaurants, and so much more.

Sponsorships are still available as of Sept. 9. They have various table and in-kind opportunities available. For more information, visit https://reinsprogram.org/countryhoedown/hoedownsponsorships/. All proceeds from the Hoedown will directly support REINS.

Their program currently provides over 8,000 therapy sessions to children and adults with disabilities each year. This exceptional form of therapy that REINS provides brings improved health, recreation, and joy to the lives of the riders and their families.

To become a sponsor, and/or to donate an item or service for the auction, contact Stephanie Unger at [email protected] or Ashley Arant at [email protected]

Tickets are available at https://reinsprogram.org/countryhoedown/.

Submitted by REINS Therapeutic Horsemanship Program.