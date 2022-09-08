Latino Art Show opens Sept. 12 at Fallbrook Library
Last updated 9/8/2022 at 1:09pm
FALLBROOK – The Friends of the Fallbrook Library announced that its new art show, Arte Estandarte (Banner Art), will be on display from Sept. 12 through Nov. 4 in the Community Room. The show is curated by artist and curator Daniel Marquez. A display of sculptures by Jorge E. Medrano will also be on exhibit in the Reading Patio.
Arte Estandarte was started by Tijua...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)