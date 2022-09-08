Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

DEA warns of brightly colored fentanyl used to target young Americans

 
Last updated 9/8/2022 at 11:30am



WASHINGTON – The Drug Enforcement Administration is advising the public of an alarming emerging trend of colorful fentanyl available across the United States. In August 2022, DEA and its law enforcement partners began seizing brightly colored fentanyl and fentanyl pills in 18 states.

Dubbed “rainbow fentanyl” in the media, this trend appears to be a new method used by drug cartels to sell highly addictive and potentially deadly fentanyl made to look like candy to children and young people.

“Rainbow fentanyl – fentanyl pills and powder that come in a variety of bright colors, shap...



