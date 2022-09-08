FPUD approves change order for Minnesota Ave. pipeline replacement
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
The Fallbrook Public Utility District board approved the final costs for an emergency pipeline replacement.
A 5-0 vote Aug. 22 approved a $256,146.05 change order to FPUD’s contract with SRK Engineering which had been awarded to install the Minnesota Avenue pipeline replacement.
“This was the last phase of an emergency repair to prevent any unplanned outages from the pipeline failure by replacing water lines that were found to be in poor condition," said FPUD general manager Jack Bebee.
The state’s Public Contract Code authorizes special contracting p...
