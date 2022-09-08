Know the difference between heat stroke and heat exhaustion

Village News Staff

While summer is a season known for outdoor activities and typically great for camping, hiking and barbecues, everyone needs to be aware of the potentially significant threat to those who aren't careful to know when they've been in the sun too long.

Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are two of the biggest concerns for those spending time under the summer sun. Differentiating between the two and understanding the causes and symptoms of each can help revelers survive the summer heat.

What is heat exhaustion?

Those who work or exercise in humid or hot conditions might hav...