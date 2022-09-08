Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Mac Dad Builders given CWA construction contract for Dulin Hill erosion repair

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 9/8/2022 at 11:38am



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Mac Dad Builders, Inc., has been given the San Diego County Water Authority construction contract for the Dulin Hill Erosion Repair project.

The SDCWA board vote Aug. 25 authorized CWA general manager Sandra Kerl or her designee to award a $1,965,884 construction contract to Mac Dad Builders, which is based in Irvine. The Dulin Hill Erosion Repair project will repair existing erosion located along the Second Aqueduct on Dulin Hill south of the San Luis Rey River.

The May 2014 Highway fire burned vegetation on Dulin Hill, and CWA staff discovered erosion. An...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 09/08/2022 22:28