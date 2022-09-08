Mac Dad Builders given CWA construction contract for Dulin Hill erosion repair

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Mac Dad Builders, Inc., has been given the San Diego County Water Authority construction contract for the Dulin Hill Erosion Repair project.

The SDCWA board vote Aug. 25 authorized CWA general manager Sandra Kerl or her designee to award a $1,965,884 construction contract to Mac Dad Builders, which is based in Irvine. The Dulin Hill Erosion Repair project will repair existing erosion located along the Second Aqueduct on Dulin Hill south of the San Luis Rey River.

The May 2014 Highway fire burned vegetation on Dulin Hill, and CWA staff discovered erosion. An...