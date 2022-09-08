San Diego County's largest environmental cleanup returns in-person Sept. 17

Register online CleanupDay.org

SAN DIEGO COUNTY â€“ International Coastal Cleanup Day returns to San Diego County for its 38th edition Saturday, Sept. 17. I Love A Clean San Diego is the San Diego host for the international coastal cleanup and will be joining many U.S. states, territories, and more than 90 countries across the world. From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., San Diego County volunteers will join nearly one million volunteers worldwide in the removal of pollution from local connected ecosystems.

Volunteers of all ages and across the region are invited to register beginning Sept. 1. Learn more at CleanupDay.org.

