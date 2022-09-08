Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

Liz Truss becomes Britain's new prime minister

 
Last updated 9/8/2022 at 12:24pm

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, left, welcomes Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral, Scotland, where she invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative party to become Prime Minister and form a new government, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (Jane Barlow/Pool Photo via AP)

By DANICA KIRKA and JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) - Liz Truss became U.K. prime minister on Tuesday and immediately confronted the enormous task ahead of her amid increasing pressure to curb soaring prices, ease labor unrest and fix a health care system burdened by long waiting lists and staff shortages.

At the top of her inbox is the energy crisis triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which threatens to push energy bills to unaffordable levels, shuttering businesses and leaving the nation's poorest people shivering in icy homes this winter.

Truss, who refused to spell out...



