Liz Truss becomes Britain's new prime minister
Last updated 9/8/2022 at 12:24pm
By DANICA KIRKA and JILL LAWLESS
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) - Liz Truss became U.K. prime minister on Tuesday and immediately confronted the enormous task ahead of her amid increasing pressure to curb soaring prices, ease labor unrest and fix a health care system burdened by long waiting lists and staff shortages.
At the top of her inbox is the energy crisis triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which threatens to push energy bills to unaffordable levels, shuttering businesses and leaving the nation's poorest people shivering in icy homes this winter.
Truss, who refused to spell out...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)